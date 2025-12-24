Russia rejected Christmas ceasefire and resorted to terror against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine shares Pope Leo XIV’s disappointment over Russia’s refusal to agree to a Christmas ceasefire. Moscow once again resorted to massive strikes.

Zelenskyy said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia rejects a Christmas ceasefire with Ukraine

Zelenskyy said Ukraine appreciates Pope Leo XIV’s continued attention to all diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He recalled that the Ukrainian people are marking their fourth Christmas in conditions of a full-scale war, the largest in Europe since World War II.

"Russia not only rejected the proposal to stop the killings at least on this holy day; it launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine’s energy system, which caused power outages, and continues assaults on the frontline," the president stressed.

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The world should support the Pope’s call

Zelenskyy noted that the world must not remain silent about Russian terror:

"It is important not to allow Russia to normalize cruelty, terror and aggression against our people. I call on all responsible leaders to support peace, as the Pontiff does. We are grateful for every such expression of solidarity," he said.

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