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News ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia
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Russia rejected Christmas ceasefire and resorted to terror against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy’s address

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine shares Pope Leo XIV’s disappointment over Russia’s refusal to agree to a Christmas ceasefire. Moscow once again resorted to massive strikes.

Zelenskyy said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia rejects a Christmas ceasefire with Ukraine

Zelenskyy said Ukraine appreciates Pope Leo XIV’s continued attention to all diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

  • He recalled that the Ukrainian people are marking their fourth Christmas in conditions of a full-scale war, the largest in Europe since World War II.

"Russia not only rejected the proposal to stop the killings at least on this holy day; it launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine’s energy system, which caused power outages, and continues assaults on the frontline," the president stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs laws expanding benefits for importing drone components

The world should support the Pope’s call

Zelenskyy noted that the world must not remain silent about Russian terror:

"It is important not to allow Russia to normalize cruelty, terror and aggression against our people. I call on all responsible leaders to support peace, as the Pontiff does. We are grateful for every such expression of solidarity," he said.

Read more: Russia used Chinese satellite intelligence data for strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector – Zelenskyy

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9327) Truce (524) ceasefire (279) Leo XIV (22)
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