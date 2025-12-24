Russia used Chinese satellite intelligence data for strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko, including on the deployment of Oreshnik systems in Belarus and Russia’s use of space intelligence data from China.

He said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What the Foreign Intelligence Service reported

First, Russians are trying to get their energy companies out from under global sanctions. According to Zelenskyy, they are using other temporary owners and many fictitious legal schemes.

"We are tracking all of this and will communicate with our partners so that pressure works and Russia does not manage to make money for the war through such manipulations," he said.

Read more: Belarusian KGB agent who spied in northern Ukraine sentenced to 15 years in prison, - SSU

Oreshnik in Belarus

Second, Zelenskyy said, Oreshnik systems are being deployed in Belarus.

"Intelligence has obtained more details on this, and it is important that our partners also know this and take it into account in their defensive steps. We believe that the aggressive spread of such weapons poses a global threat and creates a dangerous precedent. I instructed to prepare response options together with partners," the president said.

Read more: Transfer of technology to Russia’s military-industrial complex: Lithuania reports suspicions, particularly regarding citizens of Russia and Belarus

China–Russia cooperation

Third – the state of Russia’s military production and its cooperation with companies and entities from other countries.

In particular, Ukraine is recording an increase in Russia’s links with entities in China that may provide space intelligence data.

"Unfortunately, there were correlations between Chinese satellites imaging Ukraine’s territory and Russian hits on the relevant energy facilities. We regard such cases as activity that enables Russia to drag out the war and makes approaches to diplomacy less serious. We will also discuss this with our partners," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Transfer of technology to Russia’s military-industrial complex: Lithuania reports suspicions, particularly regarding citizens of Russia and Belarus