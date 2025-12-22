Transfer of technology to Russia’s military-industrial complex: Lithuania reports suspicions, particularly regarding citizens of Russia and Belarus

Several citizens of Belarus, Russia, and Lithuania are suspected of transferring technologies manufactured with EU financial assistance to the Russian military industry.

This was reported by LRT, as relayed by Censor.NET.

Details

Daugilas Razauskas, head of the 2nd Special Investigations Department of the Lithuanian Investigation Service, said that various versions are currently being investigated, including one that equipment manufactured with EU funds could have been illegally exported to Belarus and Russia and used in the military industry of these countries.

According to him, several citizens of Belarus, Russia, and Lithuania were detained last week as part of the investigation on suspicion of participating in a criminal group.

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Who are the suspects?

Prosecutor Darius Karčinskas stated that five individuals and one company had been notified of the suspicion.

More than ten searches were also conducted in various cities in Lithuania - at places of residence and work, at enterprises, and in vehicles.

"Searches were conducted at Lithuanian enterprises to identify various microchips, chips and other high-tech equipment, as companies operating in Lithuania were engaged in this activity and were actually managed by the detained persons, who are citizens of Belarus and Russia," Razauskas said.

He added that the companies that received EU financial assistance and came under investigation manufactured equipment for navigation and satellite systems. They have been recognised as posing a threat to national security.