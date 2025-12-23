Belarusian KGB agent who spied in northern Ukraine sentenced to 15 years in prison, - SSU

A Belarusian KGB agent, who was exposed in July this year in Volyn, received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Assignment from the KGB of Belarus

It has been established that the perpetrator collected data on the defense of Ukraine's northern border for a foreign special service. The Belarusian special services were most interested in the location of checkpoints and fortified areas of the Defense Forces, as well as the routes and transit stops of military echelons.

To obtain intelligence, the Belarusian KGB recruited a 24-year-old local unemployed man who was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels. Hoping for a "quick buck," the agent began tracking the locations of Ukrainian defenders in the region.

According to investigators, he walked around the border area, where he recorded the coordinates of military facilities on Google Maps.

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Exposure of an agent

It is noted that SSU officers exposed the perpetrator in advance, documented his crimes, and detained him at his place of residence.

During a search of the detainee's home, a smartphone was seized with an anonymous chat in a messenger app, which he used to contact a Belarusian security service agent. His identity has already been established by the SSU counterintelligence service.

The agent was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by a group of persons acting in concert under martial law).