The next month will be extremely difficult, as Russian occupiers are seeking to occupy Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, sending additional resources there.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk

DeepState reports that Russians continue to pull their forces into the city and are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part, with Russian forces periodically spotted in the Rivne, Svitle, and Krasnyi Lyman areas. The Russians are setting up ambushes there.

"Logistics remain extremely difficult, which the katsaps pay special attention to, knowing and realising how important it is for us.

Frequent mop-up operations are also continuing in order to prevent the enemy from accumulating forces and to preserve at least minimal capabilities for supply routes and rotations, but this does not radically change the situation, as the katsaps have the ability to drag in infantry with the support of drones," they explained.

Watch more: Russian troops have increased pressure on Myrnohrad due to failures near Pokrovsk, - Airborne Assault Brigade. VIDEO

Myrnohrad

Analysts note that there is no defence line in the city, only areas where our troops are putting up relatively organised resistance.

"To a certain extent, Myrnohrad is becoming similar to Pokrovsk. Its enemy is also beginning to engulf the southern part, taking control of the area and has already reached the central part. At the same time, there are reports from across the city that fire contact with the enemy can occur at any point.

This is why Myrnohrad has been completely transferred to the grey zone.

Watch more: Rodynske under control of Defence Forces. Occupiers who infiltrated city being destroyed, - "Azov". VIDEO

However, the task of holding the settlement remains, so the fighters are holding their defences and trying to prevent the enemy from finally capturing the city," they explained.

The issue of the isthmus, which is important for the group in Myrnohrad, remains problematic.

DeepState hopes that the command will be able to resolve this issue if it intends to hold the city.

Watch more: Ruscist played dead in forest but was eliminated by 7th Air Assault Corps drones. VIDEO

Conclusions

"The enemy's plan to take Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad before New Year's Eve has failed. If it weren't for the lies and other internal problems, the cities would be in a better position, but that's how it is.

Next year, the enemy aims to put pressure on these two settlements by directing additional resources there, so the next month will be extremely difficult," they noted.

Read more: Measures being taken to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad, - UV "East"