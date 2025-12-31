Measures being taken to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad, - "East" Group of Forces

Photo: Українська правда

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the "East" Group of Forces are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 57 Russian assaults over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the "East" Group of Forces.

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As noted, Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

As noted, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 35 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the direction of the settlements of Sukhetske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

Yesterday, Ukrainian soldiers neutralised 118 occupiers in this direction, 68 of them irrevocably. Seven vehicles and four pieces of special equipment, three ground robotic systems, seven UAVs, and two control antennas were destroyed. In addition, a cannon, four vehicles, two pieces of special equipment, one artillery system, and seven shelters for personnel were hit.

Watch more: Rodynske under control of Defence Forces. Occupiers who infiltrated city being destroyed, - "Azov". VIDEO

Fighting for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

According to the "East" Group of Forces, Ukrainian units continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. In the central part of the city, our soldiers are blocking the enemy's advance. Search and assault operations are underway to eliminate the enemy in the urban area.

In Myrnohrad, our soldiers are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. To contain the enemy, the city's defences have been reinforced with additional forces and resources.

Logistics remain difficult. To strengthen our supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand the logistics corridors to Myrnohrad.

Read more: Russian propaganda claims capture of Rodynske in Donetsk region; Azov says fighting for city is ongoing

The situation in Rodynske

"The Ukrainian defence forces are holding the settlement of Rodynske despite the occupiers' false claims. Russian troops who manage to infiltrate the city are being detected and destroyed by all available means. Combat operations are ongoing around the clock," the statement said.

Elimination of Russian troops

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the "East" Group of Forces, the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses - 339 occupiers over the past day.

In addition, 1,062 UAVs of various types and 85 other weapons and equipment, including one tank, were destroyed.

The defence forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past day, 48 Russian UAV crews were hit.

Watch more: Azov’s 12th brigade takes up defensive sector in Dobropillia direction. VIDEO