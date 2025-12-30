Azov’s 12th brigade takes up defensive sector in Dobropillia direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders from the 12th Azov Brigade said they have taken up a defensive sector in the Dobropillia direction.
According to Censor.NET, the brigade's units are already carrying out combat missions in the area of responsibility of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine and are actively destroying enemy forces.
In cooperation with the Defence Forces units, counter-sabotage and strike-and-search operations are being conducted, and the defensive line in this direction is being reinforced.
The Azov Brigade will significantly bolster the corps’ firepower and its capabilities to locate and eliminate occupiers.
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