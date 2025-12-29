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Ruscist played dead in forest but was eliminated by 7th Air Assault Corps drones. VIDEO
A Russian infantryman was eliminated in the snow-covered forest of Pokrovsk by soldiers of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.
According to Censor.NET, ruscist played dead as a Ukrainian FPV drone flew past him.
However, as soon as the drone approached, the occupier panicked and, hoping to get lucky, tried to kick the UAV away, but failed.
- It was also reported that scouts from the 93rd Brigade eliminated a ruscist who mistook Ukrainian fighters for "his own."
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