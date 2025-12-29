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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Ruscist played dead in forest but was eliminated by 7th Air Assault Corps drones. VIDEO

A Russian infantryman was eliminated in the snow-covered forest of Pokrovsk by soldiers of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

According to Censor.NET, ruscist played dead as a Ukrainian FPV drone flew past him.

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However, as soon as the drone approached, the occupier panicked and, hoping to get lucky, tried to kick the UAV away, but failed.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone hits occupier in backside in middle of road. VIDEO

Watch more: 33rd Brigade drones strike occupiers’ quad bike column on road to Volodymyrivka. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12166) elimination (7590) Donetsk region (5967) air assault troops (255) drones (4908) Pokrovsk (896) Pokrovskyy district (1358)
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