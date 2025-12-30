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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Chervona Kalyna brigade drones eliminate frightened occupier in garage in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Troops of the Ivan Bohun 14th Operational Assignment Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine’s Chervona Kalyna used strike UAVs against Russian infantry in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators struck enemy personnel locations and eliminated eight Russian soldiers.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In one of the footage, a Russian serviceman climbed into a local garage and tried to hide from Ukrainian UAV hunters, but was hit and immediately killed.

Watch more: Ruscist played dead in forest but was eliminated by 7th Air Assault Corps drones. VIDEO

Watch more: 43rd SMB fighters destroy enemy UGV and eliminate five occupiers. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12166) elimination (7596) Donetsk region (5967) National Guard (708) drones (4908)
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