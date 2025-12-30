Chervona Kalyna brigade drones eliminate frightened occupier in garage in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Troops of the Ivan Bohun 14th Operational Assignment Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine’s Chervona Kalyna used strike UAVs against Russian infantry in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators struck enemy personnel locations and eliminated eight Russian soldiers.

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In one of the footage, a Russian serviceman climbed into a local garage and tried to hide from Ukrainian UAV hunters, but was hit and immediately killed.

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It was also reported that the SBU struck the territory of Donetsk airport, where the occupiers were storing "Shahed" drones.

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