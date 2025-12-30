On the night of 30 December, Ukrainian troops attacked the territory of Donetsk airport, where the Russian army had set up a storage facility for "shaheds" and "Gerbera" and "Geran" drones.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, according to Censor.NET.

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"The Birds of the 1st Separate Centre of the USF inflicted massive damage on the storage, equipment and launch preparation site for Shahed/Geran drones at Donetsk Airport (Donetsk, TOT) on the night of 30 December," he wrote.

The operation was developed by the intelligence command of the 414th "Madyar's Birds" USF unit in conjunction with the newly created deep strike centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group.

Ukrainian drones struck:

the "Geran/Shahed" logistics hub

pre-flight training and maintenance centre Geran/Shahed and Gerbera

the central warehouse for the "Geran/Shahed" UAVs' warheads

"Gerbera" UAV storage warehouse

concentration point for enemy personnel and technical staff involved in the preparation and pre-launch technical maintenance of Geran/Shahed and Gerbera UAVs

Read more: Two chemical plants and one oil refinery attacked by USF on Russian territory, - Madyar