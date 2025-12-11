Two chemical plants and one oil refinery attacked by USF on Russian territory, - Madyar

On the night of 11 December, unmanned systems forces attacked two chemical plants in Russia, as well as one oil refinery.

This was reported by Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Akron

The "Akron" chemical plant in Veliky Novgorod was targeted.

"Nitric acid, ammonia and ammonium nitrate, the basic components for the manufacture of gunpowder and explosives in the interests of the worm army," commented Madyar.

Watch more: Drones attacked chemical plant in Veliky Novgorod: large-scale fire broke out. VIDEO

Dorogobuzh

The second target was the "Dorogobuzh" chemical plant in the Smolensk region.

The plant manufactures acids, ammonia, nitroaminophosphate, ammonium nitrate and other components for the production of TNT, octogen, hexogen and other explosives for the Russian army.

One of the Russian oil refineries was also hit.

The operation was carried out by soldiers of the 1st Separate USF Centre (transformed 14th USF Regiment) together with the "GRAF" unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Read more: Syzran Refinery halts operations after Ukrainian drone attack on December 5 - Reuters