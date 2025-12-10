Syzran Refinery halts operations after Ukrainian drone attack on December 5 - Reuters

The Syzran oil refinery ceased operations after an attack by Ukrainian Defense Forces drones on December 5, 2025.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The interlocutors stated that the drones struck the AVT-6 crude oil distillation unit, which is the main piece of equipment. This unit had already been attacked in the summer. At that time, the Russians spent about two weeks repairing it.

At the same time, one of the publication's sources stated that the current repair work could take about a month.

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Attack on the Syzran Oil Refinery

On the night of December 5, the Defense Forces attacked the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara region, as well as the Temryuk seaport in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

The annual processing capacity of this refinery is between 7 and 8.9 million tons of oil per year.

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