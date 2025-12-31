Rodynske under control of Defence Forces. Occupiers who infiltrated city being eliminated, - "Azov". VIDEO
Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast is under the control of the Defence Forces.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 1st "Azov" Corps.
The enemy is lying about the capture of Rodynske
As noted, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding the settlement of Rodynske, despite the occupiers' false statements.
"Russian troops who manage to infiltrate the city are detected and destroyed by all available means. Combat operations continue around the clock.
Russia uses lies as a weapon - on a par with cannons and missiles. Our mission is to resist the enemy in all dimensions of this war," the statement said.
The video shows the Ukrainian flag raised in Rodynske by soldiers of the 14th Special Forces Brigade "Chervona Kalyna" of the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov".
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Azov reported that fighting was going on for the city.
- According to the "East" military group, the situation in Rodynske is complicated, with fighting for the city continuing.
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