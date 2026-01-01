Russians have advanced in Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region and in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.
This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Bilohiria (Zaporizhzhia region), in Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia region) and Pokrovsk (Donetsk region)," the report says.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, the DeepState project reported that in recent days, Russian troops have been actively storming the village of Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region.
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