Russians have advanced in Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region and in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Bilohiria (Zaporizhzhia region), in Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia region) and Pokrovsk (Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more: Myrnohrad becoming similar to Pokrovsk, enemy beginning to engulf it, - DeepState

What preceded this?

Earlier, the DeepState project reported that in recent days, Russian troops have been actively storming the village of Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Ruscists are actively assaulting Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia region, trying to occupy the village