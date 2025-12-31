Ruscists are actively assaulting Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia region, trying to occupy the village
In recent days, Russian troops have been actively assaulting the village of Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region.
DeepState analysts reported this, Censor.NET says.
Occupiers’ assaults
DeepState notes that the enemy has made gains in the village and is trying to take it under full control.
Analysts also said that the past week has seen very high enemy activity in the Zaporizhzhia region.
"Besides heavy fighting for Huliaipole, Prymorske and Stepnohirsk, katsaps are also carrying out attacks on Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Pavlivka and near Dorozhnianka," DeepState added.
Background
- On December 27, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukraine allegedly does not want peace, so Russia would "solve its tasks by military means."
- Russian propaganda outlets also reported that Russian generals had briefed Putin on the alleged capture of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- Later, Ukraine’s General Staff said the Kremlin’s claims about capturing Huliaipole and Myrnohrad are not supported by facts.
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