Ruscists are actively assaulting Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia region, trying to occupy the village

In recent days, Russian troops have been actively assaulting the village of Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region.

DeepState analysts reported this, Censor.NET says.

Read more: Russians showed video from the captured command and observation post in Huliaipole. Defence forces will conduct an investigation

Occupiers’ assaults

DeepState notes that the enemy has made gains in the village and is trying to take it under full control.

Analysts also said that the past week has seen very high enemy activity in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Besides heavy fighting for Huliaipole, Prymorske and Stepnohirsk, katsaps are also carrying out attacks on Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Pavlivka and near Dorozhnianka," DeepState added.

Read more: DeepState: defense of Huliaipole is complicated by terrain, city is effectively in gray zone

Background

On December 27, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukraine allegedly does not want peace, so Russia would "solve its tasks by military means."

Russian propaganda outlets also reported that Russian generals had briefed Putin on the alleged capture of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Later, Ukraine’s General Staff said the Kremlin’s claims about capturing Huliaipole and Myrnohrad are not supported by facts.

Watch more: Defense Forces repel assault, destroy Russian armored columns in Dobropillia direction. VIDEO