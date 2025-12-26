Russians showed video from the captured command and observation post in Huliaipole. Defence forces will conduct an investigation

The Russian military announced the capture of the headquarters of one of the territorial defence battalions in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region. The Southern Defence Forces will investigate this incident.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Hromadske, videos of the allegedly captured headquarters were distributed on Telegram channels. In turn, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, responded to this information.

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What is known?

According to the Russians, they captured the command and observation post (COP) of the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade. The occupiers showed laptops, an unlocked smartphone, seals, and other items left behind. According to the Russians, the headquarters was located in the centre of Huliaipole.

A source who is defending the area confirmed that the Russians showed the real command post, which belonged to the 1st Battalion of the 106th Brigade. Previously, it was the 75th Battalion of the 102nd Brigade.

Read more: Zelenskyy on frontline: situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders

The personnel withdrew

The soldier noted that there were more than 10 fighters at the headquarters. When the Russians approached, the Ukrainian military engaged in a firefight.

"The higher command did not give the go-ahead for the battalion command posts to leave Huliaipole in time, and, accordingly, the command post came under enemy contact and the personnel who were at the headquarters withdrew and left everything as it was," the officer said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on frontline: situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders

He added that the 1st Battalion of the 106th Brigade, retreating from its positions, exposed the flank of the 2nd Battalion of the 102nd Brigade and allowed the enemy to enter from the side of the village of Marfopil and the north-eastern side of Huliaipole.

A detailed investigation will be conducted

According to Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, representatives of the relevant authorities will conduct a detailed investigation into the possible capture of the headquarters.

"It should establish the causes and preconditions for such an incident and, in general, whether it actually took place. Only after that will the information be made public," Voloshyn explained.

Read more: Occupiers have advanced in Donetsk region and near Huliaypole in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

In addition, he noted that law enforcement agencies will initiate proceedings.

"Based on the results of the investigation, the actions of each official involved in these events will be assessed. No one and nothing will be hidden," the spokesperson emphasised.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops were trying to break through to the centre of Huliaipole, with groups being brought in to secure the outskirts of the city.