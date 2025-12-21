Occupiers have advanced in Donetsk region and near Huliaypole in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are advancing in two directions in the Donetsk region and near Huliaypole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where is the enemy advancing?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Dronivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Novoeekonomichne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), and Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Huliaipole and near Dronivka, Nykonorivka, and Pankivka, - DeepState. MAP

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