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Occupiers have advanced in Donetsk region and near Huliaypole in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers are advancing in two directions in the Donetsk region and near Huliaypole in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where is the enemy advancing?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Dronivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Novoeekonomichne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), and Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, analysts from the DeepState project stated that there is a risk of losing the city of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region. A group of officers from the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade are persuading some soldiers to leave their positions without permission.
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