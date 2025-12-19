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Enemy has advanced in Huliaipole and near Dronivka, Nykonorivka, and Pankivka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy has advanced near Dronivka, Nykonorivka, Pankivka (Donetsk region) and in Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Dronivka

Read more: Enemy has occupied Serebrianka and is advancing in Siversk area, - DeepState. MAP

Pankivka

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne and Shakhove, - DeepState. MAP

Hulyaypole

Author: 

Hulyaypole (155) Zaporizhzhia region (2192) Donetsk region (5913) Bakhmut district (605) Kramatorskyy district (1023) Pokrovskyy district (1349) Polohivskyy district (319) Dronivka (21) Nykonorivka (6) Pankivka (8) war in Ukraine (5041) DeepState (512)
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