Enemy has advanced in Huliaipole and near Dronivka, Nykonorivka, and Pankivka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced near Dronivka, Nykonorivka, Pankivka (Donetsk region) and in Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has occupied Serebrianka and is advancing in Siversk area, - DeepState. MAP

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne and Shakhove, - DeepState. MAP