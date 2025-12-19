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Enemy has advanced in Huliaipole and near Dronivka, Nykonorivka, and Pankivka, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.
"The enemy has advanced near Dronivka, Nykonorivka, Pankivka (Donetsk region) and in Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
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