Enemy has occupied Serebrianka and is advancing in Siversk area, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have occupied Serebrianka and are advancing on six more settlements in the Donetsk region near Siversk.
This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.
"The enemy has occupied Serebrianka and has also advanced near Dronivka, Sviato-Pokrovske, Zvanivka, Pazeno, in Siversk and Pereizne," the report says.
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