Enemy has occupied Serebrianka and is advancing in Siversk area, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have occupied Serebrianka and are advancing on six more settlements in the Donetsk region near Siversk.

This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy has occupied Serebrianka and has also advanced near Dronivka, Sviato-Pokrovske, Zvanivka, Pazeno, in Siversk and Pereizne," the report says.

Read more: DeepState on expanding "grey zone" near Serebrianka: Characterized by constant enemy pressure without consolidation or control of area







Read more: Siversk in Donetsk region is almost completely lost. Armed Forces of Ukraine need reserves to repel attack, - media