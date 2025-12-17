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Enemy has occupied Serebrianka and is advancing in Siversk area, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have occupied Serebrianka and are advancing on six more settlements in the Donetsk region near Siversk.

This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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Siversk

"The enemy has occupied Serebrianka and has also advanced near Dronivka, Sviato-Pokrovske, Zvanivka, Pazeno, in Siversk and Pereizne," the report says.

Siversk

Read more: DeepState on expanding "grey zone" near Serebrianka: Characterized by constant enemy pressure without consolidation or control of area

DeepState Siverskyi direction
DeepState Siverskyi direction
DeepState Siverskyi direction

Read more: Siversk in Donetsk region is almost completely lost. Armed Forces of Ukraine need reserves to repel attack, - media

Author: 

Donetsk region (5906) Bakhmut district (605) Zvanivka (6) Pereyizne (2) Siversk (175) Dronivka (21) Serebryanka (11) Pazeno (9) Svyato-Pokrovske (14) war in Ukraine (5030) DeepState (512)
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