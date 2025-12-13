Siversk in Donetsk region is almost completely lost. Armed Forces of Ukraine need reserves to repel attack, - media

Photo: Інфографіка УП

The city of Siversk in the Donetsk region, where Russian troops began actively advancing under thick fog at the end of October, has been almost completely lost. Ukrainian defenders need reinforcements to regain control of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a source in the military command, as well as two sources in the brigades operating in and around Siversk.

The situation is critical.

According to the interlocutor, the enemy is present throughout the territory of Siversk, except for the area beyond the Bakhmutka River.

The situation in Siversk is critical. To restore lost positions, reserves must be brought in. Does the corps performing tasks on this section of the front (11th Corps – UP) have any reserves? No. Does the senior commander of the Eastern Military District (Dmytro Bratishko – UP) have them? That's a question mark. It is unclear whether the commander will provide reserves and whether these reserves will be able to remedy the situation," he said.

It is noted that it is difficult to conduct offensive operations without a preparatory stage. The Armed Forces of Ukraine need to at least stop the enemy's invasion from two flanks and "suppress it with artillery."

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Who defends the city

The publication writes that over the past few weeks, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have controlled part of Siversk mainly with drones rather than infantry.

After the Russians captured the high ground in the north of the city, it became virtually impossible to operate in Siversk, which is located in a lowland area. Logistics were extremely difficult.

The 54th Brigade was stationed in the city itself, while the 10th Brigade was stationed south of the city, in the Zvanivka and Sviato-Pokrovskyi areas.

Two scenarios

According to the most optimistic scenario, as of December 13, the line of combat in Siversk runs along the Bakhmutka River. Thus, the eastern, larger part of the city is completely under Russian control, while the western, smaller part still has Ukrainian positions in some places.

According to a more pessimistic view, the entire city, within its administrative boundaries, is completely under Russian control, writes UP.

The publication also noted that Russians move around the city calmly, sometimes even without equipment.

Also, according to UP data among the military, the enemy has already been spotted south of Siversk, in Svyato-Pokrovske, and Zvanivka.

What preceded it?