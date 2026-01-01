Logistics near Myrnohrad remains complicated, - Operation Task Force "East"

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East" are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 67 Russian assaults over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operation Task Force "East".

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As noted, Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 33 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetsk, Filiya, and Hryshyne, and in the direction of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Kucheri Yar, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Nove Shakhov, Rodynske, and Serhiivka.

Yesterday, 84 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 53 of whom were irrevocably. Our defenders destroyed 15 motor vehicles, 26 unmanned aerial vehicles, seven pieces of special equipment, two ATVs, and also hit one artillery system, three motor vehicles, one quad bike, two pieces of special equipment, two UAV control points, and 12 shelters for enemy personnel.

See more: Traitor, who worked for Russians in occupied Makiivka and implemented Russian "educational standards" there, was detained in Kyiv - SSU. PHOTO

Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

According to the Operation Task Force "East", Ukrainian units continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. In the central part of the city, our soldiers are blocking the enemy's advance. Search and assault operations are underway to eliminate the enemy in the urban area.

In Mirnograd, our soldiers are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. To deter the enemy, the city's defenses have been reinforced with additional forces and resources.

"Logistics remain complicated. To strengthen our supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand logistics corridors to Mirnograd," the statement said.

Destruction of Russian troops

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East", the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses during the day—336 occupiers over the past 24 hours.

In addition, 1,731 UAVs of various types and 120 units of other weapons and equipment, including three tanks, were destroyed.

Defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 38 Russian UAV crews have been targeted.