Traitor, who worked for Russians in occupied Makiivka and implemented Russian "educational standards" there, was detained in Kyiv - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service detained a collaborator in Kyiv who had been working for the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk Oblast since 2014.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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What is known about the traitor?

As noted, the perpetrator was a 64-year-old resident of Makiivka, who supported the Russians at the beginning of the occupation of the community and agreed to their "offer" to head the local kindergarten.

SSU officers detained the collaborator when she arrived in the Ukrainian capital to apply for a foreign passport for further travel to European Union countries.

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What did the investigation establish?

According to the SSU, after being appointed to the "position," the suspect began to introduce Russian "educational standards" at the institution.

Among other things, during parent-teacher conferences, she held propaganda talks and persuaded parents to cooperate with the occupiers.

The collaborator also distributed propaganda literature and pro-Kremlin campaign materials in the kindergarten.

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What are the consequences?

The detainee has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration, propaganda in educational institutions regardless of type and form of ownership with the aim of facilitating armed aggression against Ukraine).

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The perpetrator faces imprisonment.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by SBU officers in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.