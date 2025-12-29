SSU conducts searches at office of Savchuk, head of Zakarpattia TCR, - media

Right now, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting searches at the office of Andrii Savchuk, head of the Zakarpattia RTCR and SS.

This was reported by journalist Vitalii Hlahola on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What is already known?

"The morning does not start with coffee: the SSU is conducting searches at the office of Andrii Savchuk, head of the Zakarpattia RTCR and SS.

According to my information, right now, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting searches at the office of Andrii Savchuk, head of the Zakarpattia Regional Territorial Recruitment Centre," he said.

Details

Hlahola promises to provide more information later.

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