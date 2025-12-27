SSD employees are resisting NABU’s investigative actions in Verkhovna Rada committees, - Bureau. PHOTO
State Security Department employees resist NABU employees during investigative activities in committees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press centre.
As noted, access to detectives is restricted from the European Square in Kyiv.
"It should be noted that obstructing investigative activities is a direct violation of the law," the NABU emphasises.
What preceded this?
Earlier, Honcharenko reported that NABU and SAPO were preparing charges against several "servants of the people" for payments in envelopes. There is panic in the "SN". Later, it became known that a group of MPs who received bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada had been exposed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password