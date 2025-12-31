SSU UAVs hit "Temp" oil depot in Russia’s Yaroslavl region – sources. VIDEO

UAVs operated by the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck the "Temp" oil depot in the city of Rybinsk, Russia’s Yaroslavl region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

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The facility is part of Rosrezerv and is intended for storing large volumes of fuel.

A large fire broke out after the UAV strike.

Rybinsk itself is a major transit and logistics hub, and the "Temp" oil depot is a key link in the storage and distribution of petroleum products in Russia’s northeastern region.

Watch more: Drones attacked Russian city of Rybinsk: fuel tanks on fire. VIDEO