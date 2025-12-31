Drones attacked Russian city of Rybinsk: fuel tanks on fire. VIDEO

In the morning, residents of Rybinsk, Russia (Yaroslavl Region) reported explosions. A fire broke out at one of the enterprises.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

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What is known?

Eyewitnesses reported that fuel tanks were on fire.

ASTRA analysts geolocated the site of the fire and concluded that a tank farm in the Kopayevo microdistrict was on fire.





It is known that the FDKU "Temp" plant, which is part of the Rosrezerv system and is designed for fuel storage, is located there.

What do the authorities say?

In the morning, Governor Mikhail Yevraev reported the danger of UAVs.

Five hours later, he declared that the danger had passed.

"An attack by enemy UAVs has been repelled in the Yaroslavl region. Full details are available in the reports of the Russian Ministry of Defence," said the governor.

It is noteworthy that the Russian Ministry of Defence did not mention the Yaroslavl region in its report.

Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of UAV attack on Putin’s residence: "Negotiating position will be reviewed"

What preceded this?

It is also known that on the night of Wednesday, 31 December, drones attacked Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

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