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News Drone attack on Russian regions
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Drones attacked Russian city of Rybinsk: fuel tanks on fire. VIDEO

In the morning, residents of Rybinsk, Russia (Yaroslavl Region) reported explosions. A fire broke out at one of the enterprises.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

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What is known?

Eyewitnesses reported that fuel tanks were on fire.

ASTRA analysts geolocated the site of the fire and concluded that a tank farm in the Kopayevo microdistrict was on fire.

Drones attacked Rybinsk in Russia: a fire is raging
Drones attacked Rybinsk in Russia: a fire is raging

It is known that the FDKU "Temp" plant, which is part of the Rosrezerv system and is designed for fuel storage, is located there.

What do the authorities say?

In the morning, Governor Mikhail Yevraev reported the danger of UAVs.

Drones attacked Rybinsk in Russia: a fire is raging

Five hours later, he declared that the danger had passed. 

"An attack by enemy UAVs has been repelled in the Yaroslavl region. Full details are available in the reports of the Russian Ministry of Defence," said the governor.

Drones attacked Rybinsk in Russia: a fire is raging

It is noteworthy that the Russian Ministry of Defence did not mention the Yaroslavl region in its report.

Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of UAV attack on Putin’s residence: "Negotiating position will be reviewed"

What preceded this?

  • It is also known that on the night of Wednesday, 31 December, drones attacked Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

Watch more: "Doomsday Radio" airs threats against Ukraine: "Nothing’s better than f#cking hitting Kyiv with missile. VIDEO

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Russia (13988) Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation (33)
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