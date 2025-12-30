"Doomsday Radio" airs threats against Ukraine: "Nothing’s better than f#cking hitting Kyiv with missile. VIDEO

On December 30, Russia’s UVB-76 radio station, known as the "Doomsday Radio," aired new threats against Ukraine amid Kremlin officials’ statements about "responding" to Ukraine over an alleged drone "attack" on Russian dictator Putin’s residence.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Russian media.

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Warning! The video contains profanity

Threats against Ukraine

After 3:00 p.m., UVB-76 (also known as "The Buzzer") broadcast songs by Fool’s Garden — "Lemon Tree" and Foreigner — "That Was Yesterday."

It also aired an excerpt from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballet "Swan Lake," followed by the Nazi military march "Erika," as well as pro-war "Z" tracks "Leto i arbalety" and "Svinorez."

Several more tracks were then played, including a reworked song from the Soviet cartoon "The Bremen Town Musicians" with the lyrics "Nothing in the world is better than f#cking hitting Kyiv with a rocket."

Read more: Zelenskyy wants to talk to Putin about territorial issues and causes of war

Additional information

Russia’s UVB-76 military radio station is known for usually transmitting short encrypted messages, strings of letters, more rarely numbers, while broadcasting a monotonous buzzing most of the time. It has been on air since the 1970s on 4,625 kHz.

Background

Recall that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Ukraine struck Putin’s residence in Russia’s Novgorod region with drones on the night of Dec. 29. He said Russia was already preparing a retaliatory strike and would revise its negotiating position.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later denied the reports of an alleged Ukrainian strike on Putin’s state residence.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the reports caused him "great outrage" and called a possible attack "ill-timed" under the current circumstances.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry noted that Russia has still provided no evidence of the attack.

The Kremlin says no evidence is needed.

Putin’s office also said Russia’s position on Ukraine would become tougher after the "attack."

Read more: Trump holds "positive" phone call with Putin on Ukraine, White House says