Zelenskyy wants to talk to Putin about territorial issues and causes of war

In the event of possible negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to raise the issue of territorial issues and discuss the roots and motives for Russia's war against Ukraine.

The president said this in an interview with Fox News, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"I think that is important. I think (I would speak - Ed.) the question of territories, the question of reasons of this war, why he (Putin - ed.) occupied us. I think it would be useful to speak. Not because I want - I don't want to speak with him, he is an enemy for me. But I think it's important to speak only for one thing. We have to understand we don't want the third war from Russia," Zelenskyy said.

The president stressed that he does not trust Putin, and the Kremlin leader does not trust him.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Putin may hold their first telephone conversation in over five years, - Fox News

"My feeling that his goal was occupation of all out territory, of all our country. And I really want to hear and to see that he will not come again," Zelenskyy said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that he was ready to meet with Putin, but his actions did not coincide with "peaceful rhetoric."

It was also reported that Trump discussed all 20 points of the peace plan with Putin.

Draft plan to end the war

Read more: Hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is unfathomable, - Trump