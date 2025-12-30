Zelenskyy wants to talk to Putin about territorial issues and causes of war
In the event of possible negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to raise the issue of territorial issues and discuss the roots and motives for Russia's war against Ukraine.
The president said this in an interview with Fox News, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
"I think that is important. I think (I would speak - Ed.) the question of territories, the question of reasons of this war, why he (Putin - ed.) occupied us. I think it would be useful to speak. Not because I want - I don't want to speak with him, he is an enemy for me. But I think it's important to speak only for one thing. We have to understand we don't want the third war from Russia," Zelenskyy said.
The president stressed that he does not trust Putin, and the Kremlin leader does not trust him.
"My feeling that his goal was occupation of all out territory, of all our country. And I really want to hear and to see that he will not come again," Zelenskyy said.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that he was ready to meet with Putin, but his actions did not coincide with "peaceful rhetoric."
- It was also reported that Trump discussed all 20 points of the peace plan with Putin.
Draft plan to end the war
- On December 24, President Zelenskyy for the first time named 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war." According to him, this is the document that previously contained 28 points.
- He said the document could be put to a nationwide referendum.
- Zelenskyy also said that the United States would gradually lift sanctions against Russia.
- In the event of a peace agreement being signed, mobilization could be transformed or canceled.
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