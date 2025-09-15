US President Donald Trump said he doubts direct talks between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin will happen because these leaders have a deep personal animosity.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrainska Pravda, Trump made this statement while talking to journalists before boarding the presidential Air Force One aircraft.

Trump once again boasted that he had managed to stop seven wars, but at the same time admitted that ending Russia's war against Ukraine had proved much more difficult than he had expected.

"I thought this would be easy for me. But it turned out to be difficult," the American leader said.

He cited the deep personal animosity between the leaders of the two countries as a key obstacle to peace.

"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is incomprehensible," Trump said.

This assessment made him doubt the effectiveness of direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. When asked if he believed such talks were possible, Trump said, "I don't know. I think I'll have to speak for myself."

When asked when such a conversation might take place, the president responded evasively, noting that it could happen "relatively soon".

When asked whether a trilateral summit could be the next step, Trump noted that the format did not matter.

"There'll be talks wheather you call it a summit or just a get together. It doesn't matter. But I'll probably have to get. They hate each other so much they almost can't talk. They are incapable of talking to each other, he summed up.

Let us recall that Trump doubts his ability to influence Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He admitted to confidants that he had misjudged Putin's desire for peace.

