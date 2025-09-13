Ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries stop buying oil from it, - Trump

US President Donald Trump claims that he is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia, but on one condition.

He said this on the social network truthsocial, Censor.NET reports.

"I am ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all NATO countries stop buying oil from Russia... This greatly weakens your negotiating position and bargaining power with Russia," Trump said.

"In any case, I'm ready to 'leave' when you are. Just tell me when," Trump added, reminding once again that "this is not TRUMP'S WAR."

"This is Biden and Zelenskyy's WAR. I am only here to help stop it and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives," the US leader said.

According to him, 7,118 lives were lost due to the war in Ukraine last week alone. Trump called it insane.

He also suggested that NATO collectively impose 50-100% tariffs on Chinese goods, which he said would hit China's influence on Russia.