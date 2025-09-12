ENG
EU has extended sanctions against Russia and is working on 19th package of restrictions - Kallas

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia. What is known?

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia, and is currently working on the 19th package of restrictions.

This was announced by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports.

"We have just extended our sanctions against Russia. At the same time, we are finalising the 19th package - we are considering additional restrictions on the sale of Russian oil, shadow oil tankers and banks," the statement said.

Callas stressed that the EU will continue to cut off Putin's access to money.

