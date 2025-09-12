Britain imposes new sanctions against Russia - Reuters

On Friday, September 12, the United Kingdom announced the introduction of a new package of sanctions against Russia, including ships transporting Russian oil, as well as companies and individuals supplying electronics, chemicals and explosives used to produce Russian weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

As noted, the new sanctions apply to another 70 ships used to transport Russian oil.

In addition, the restrictions affected 30 companies and individuals involved in supplying the Russian army with equipment used in weapons systems, including one Chinese company and one located in Turkey.

