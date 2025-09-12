Talks between Russia and Ukraine on pause – Peskov

Russia has announced a pause in contacts with Ukraine at the level of negotiation groups.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement.

"At present, we can speak of a pause in contacts between Russia and Ukraine at the level of negotiation groups," he said.

At the same time, according to him, "Russia remains ready to pursue the path of seeking a peaceful settlement."

"One should not wear rose-colored glasses and expect lightning-fast results from the negotiation process on Ukraine," Peskov added.