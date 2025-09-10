Peskov refuses to comment on Russian drone invasion of Poland

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the incident with Russian drones that violated Polish airspace on the night of September 10.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

Peskov referred journalists' questions about the airspace violation to the Russian Defense Ministry.

He also noted that he was "not aware" that the Kremlin had received requests for contact from the Polish leadership.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian "shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military used weapons against the targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the arrival of the "Shahed" in Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

Later, Tusk said that 19 targets flew into Poland, and 4 UAVs were shot down.