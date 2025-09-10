Tusk after Shahed attack on Poland: There is no reason to panic

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said before a special government meeting that Russian drones posing an immediate threat had been shot down.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.

"This is the first case when Russian drones have been shot down over NATO territory. All our allies take the situation very seriously," the head of the Polish government said.

According to him, the closure of four Polish airports was not caused by the threat of an attack, but was necessary due to the operational needs of pilots.

Tusk said that the search for the wreckage of the downed drones is currently ongoing.

Read more: Poland closes border with Belarus amid "Zapad-2025" drills – Tusk

"The situation is serious. No one can doubt that we must prepare for various scenarios. The first test has been passed. The plans prepared for such a case are working. There is no reason to panic. Life will continue as usual. We will keep citizens informed about all developments. There is no reason to introduce restrictions that would complicate the daily lives of citizens," he explained.

The head of the Polish government added that he is in constant touch with the top military command and President Karol Nawrocki.

Read more: Kallas on attack by Russian "shaheds" in Poland: There are signs that this is not coincidence

As a reminder, earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "Shaheds" had flown into Poland. Later, this information was confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the "shaheeds" flying into Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs flying into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

Read more: Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by "huge number of Russian UAVs"