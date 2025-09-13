Trump doubts his ability to influence Putin to end Russia’s war against Ukraine - Axios

US President Donald Trump doubts his ability to influence Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He admitted to his confidants that he had misjudged Putin's desire for peace.

This was reported by Axios, citing its own source, Censor.NET reports.

"Despite his promises to end the war in Ukraine, Trump has recently seemed to doubt his ability to influence Putin. He admitted to his confidants that he had misjudged Putin's desire for peace," the outlet writes.

Axios also notes that the Trump administration has shifted the responsibility for putting pressure on Putin to Europe, demanding that the EU impose additional sanctions on Moscow and China for buying Russian oil.

At the same time, Trump himself said that the imposition of duties against China would force Beijing to put pressure on dictator Putin to end the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump claims that he is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia, but on one condition.