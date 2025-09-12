Sikorski criticized Trump’s actions: They should have imposed sanctions, but they got Alaska

US President Donald Trump should have imposed tougher sanctions instead of meeting with dictator Putin in Alaska.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to The Guardian, this was stated by the Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

He stressed that it is necessary to change Putin's calculations and convince him that he cannot subjugate Ukraine "at an acceptable price".

"And for this we need to impose tougher sanctions against Russia. We need to deprive Russia of the resources to continue this criminal war", - said the minister.

In a sharp comment on Trump's actions, Sikorski noted: "We should have imposed sanctions, but instead we got Alaska. And since then, as you say, the attacks have intensified".

