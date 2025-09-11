It is high time for Trump to see that Putin is mocking him – Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said U.S. President Donald Trump must already realize that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ignoring all peace initiatives while continuing the war against Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing his interview with U.S. broadcaster PBS.

Sikorski was asked whether he believes Trump will eventually decide to impose new sanctions against Russia.

"It is high time that President Trump should see that Putin is mocking him. Instead of a ceasefire, that was supposed to happened before Alaska summit, and serious peace talks, Putin is sending more and more drones, first at Ukraine, and now at NATO," the Polish foreign minister stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss tougher sanctions on Russia and support for Ukrainian children

"So I hope that at the end of this process, we have a series of coordinated moves to make President Putin realize that this exotic project of reviving the Russian Empire will not stand," Sikorski noted.

He emphasized that Poland respects attempts to end the Russia–Ukraine war through diplomacy and would, of course, like peace for Ukraine as soon as possible.

"But in our view, Putin will respond only to strong steps. Putin has abused President Trump’s goodwill for far too long," the foreign minister added.

Read more: US Senate calls on Trump to increase pressure on Putin and impose sanctions against Russia