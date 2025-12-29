Russia accuses Ukraine of UAV attack on Putin’s residence: "Negotiating position will be reviewed"

The Kremlin claimed that on the night of December 29, Ukraine allegedly attacked Kremlin dictator Putin’s residence in Russia’s Novgorod region using 91 attack UAVs.

This was reported by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a comment to Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian accusations

Lavrov claimed that on the night of December 29, Ukraine carried out a UAV attack on Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region.

He said 91 UAVs were involved in the attack and that all of them were allegedly shot down.

See more: Drones attacked port of Temryuk in Russia: satellites recorded fire. PHOTO

Threats of new strikes by the Russian Federation

Lavrov noted that Russia does not intend to withdraw from the negotiation process with the United States over this alleged Ukrainian attack, but will "review its negotiating position in view of the Kyiv regime’s final transition to a policy of state terrorism."

The Russian minister also added that the "targets and timing of a retaliatory strike in response to attacks on Putin’s state residence have been determined."

Read more: Kremlin is again talking about "threat from West"