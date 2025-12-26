Drones attacked port of Temryuk in Russia: satellites recorded fire. PHOTO

Satellites have captured the aftermath of a drone attack on the port of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia. A large-scale fire can be seen on the oil tanks.

According to Censor.NET, satellite images of the aftermath of the attack were published by "Radio Liberty".

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In particular, they show a fire in the port and smoke stretching over 30 km.

According to the Krasnodar Krai operational headquarters, the area of the fire has grown to 4,000 square metres, and almost 100 people and 26 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing it.





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What preceded it?

On the night of 25 December, the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation was hit.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the attack resulted in explosions and fires in two oil product tanks. A large-scale fire engulfed about two thousand square metres of the port complex.

What is known about the port of Temryuk?

The port of Temryuk is located in the Temryuk Bay of the Sea of Azov on the Taman Peninsula in the Krasnodar Krai.

It is the main port that received the shadow fleet and re-registered cargoes of stolen coal and grain from the ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk.

This summer, Russian media reported that an oil export terminal had been opened in the port of Temryuk. The publication "Novaya Kuban" wrote that from there, "fuel flows directly to the countries of the Black Sea and Mediterranean regions."

Thanks to rail and sea connections, the port links Russia's inland regions (mining, metallurgy, energy) with sea routes and exports to the Black/Mediterranean Sea.

Given the current war and sanctions, ports such as Temryuk are strategically important for access to waterways — but they are also becoming targets for attacks, as recent events have shown.

Read more: Orenburg gas processing plant and Temryuk oil port attacked by SSU drones, - source. VIDEO