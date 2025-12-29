Zelenskyy on Kremlin accusations: Russia is laying groundwork for strikes on government buildings in Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refuted Russian minister Sergei Lavrov’s claim about an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on dictator Putin’s residence in Russia’s Novgorod region.

He said this in a comment to the media, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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Russians preparing strikes on government buildings in Ukraine

Zelenskyy denied Lavrov’s statement and accused Russia of lying. He linked these accusations to successful talks in Mar-a-Lago.

In his view, Moscow is trying to create an information backdrop for escalation, as progress in Ukraine-U.S. relations is a "failure for the Russians."

"The Russians do not want to end this war. With their statement that some residence was attacked, they are simply preparing the ground to strike the capital and government buildings," the head of state stressed.

Read more: 87% of Ukrainians support peace, while 85% oppose withdrawal from Donbas, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy recalled the September missile strike on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine building and urged Ukrainians to be максимально attentive to air raid alerts in the near future.

Background

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine had attacked Putin's residence in the Novgorod region of Russia with drones on the night of 29 December. He said Russia is already preparing a retaliatory strike and will review its negotiating position.

Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of UAV attack on Putin’s residence: "Negotiating position will be reviewed"