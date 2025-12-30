No evidence needed of UAV attack on Putin’s residence, - Peskov. AUDIO

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov believes that evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence is unnecessary.

He stated this in a comment to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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Evidence

"We observe that Zelenskyy himself is attempting to deny this, and many Western media outlets, playing along with the 'Kyiv regime,' are beginning to spread rumours that this did not occur. However, this is a completely mad statement.

I don't think there needs to be any evidence here, if such a massive drone attack is carried out, which, thanks to the well-coordinated work of the air defence forces, were shot down, were neutralised... As for the debris, well... naturally, that's a matter for our military," Putin's spokesman said.

Read more: Russia’s negotiating position on Ukraine will become tougher after attack on Putin’s residence, - Peskov

What preceded it?

As a reminder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ukraine had struck Putin's residence in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation with drones on the night of 29 December. According to him, the Russian Federation is already preparing a retaliatory strike and will review its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later denied reports of an alleged Ukrainian strike on Putin's state residence.

US President Donald Trump said that this information caused him "great indignation" and called the possible attack "untimely" in the current circumstances.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Kremlin accusations: Russia is laying groundwork for strikes on government buildings in Kyiv