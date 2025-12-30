Russia’s negotiating position on Ukraine will become tougher after attack on Putin’s residence, - Peskov

Russian dictator's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's negotiating position on Ukraine will become tougher.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

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What is known?

Peskov called the "attack" on Putin's residence a terrorist act directed against both Putin and Trump's efforts.

At the same time, he did not provide details on what exactly they plan to do. The Kremlin will not report this publicly.

Putin's team is also unable to say how much Kyiv's "attack" on Putin's state residence has set back the negotiation process on Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Kremlin accusations: Russia is laying groundwork for strikes on government buildings in Kyiv

What preceded it?

As a reminder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ukraine had struck Putin's residence in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation with drones on the night of 29 December. According to him, the Russian Federation is already preparing a retaliatory strike and will review its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later denied reports of an alleged Ukrainian strike on Putin's state residence.

US President Donald Trump said that this information caused him "great indignation" and called the possible attack "untimely" in the current circumstances.

Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of UAV attack on Putin’s residence: "Negotiating position will be reviewed"