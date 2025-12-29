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News Trump and Putin’s conversation
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Trump holds "positive" phone call with Putin on Ukraine, White House says

Putin and Trump

On Monday, December 29, U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Call details

She said the conversation was positive.

"President Trump concluded a positive conversation with President Putin regarding Ukraine," she said, without providing details.

Trump has not commented on the call so far.

Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of UAV attack on Putin’s residence: "Negotiating position will be reviewed"

Background

  • As a reminder, this is already the second call between Trump and Putin over the past day, following talks in Mar-a-Lago.
  • Earlier, Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin, but his actions do not match "peaceful rhetoric."
  • It was also reported that Trump discussed all 20 points of the peace plan with Putin.

Read more: Putin: "Russia continues carrying out ’SMO’ tasks as AFU retreat everywhere"

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Vladimir Putin (4136) Russia (13986) USA (7196) Donald Trump (3037) Leavitt Karoline (47)
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