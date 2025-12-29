Trump holds "positive" phone call with Putin on Ukraine, White House says

On Monday, December 29, U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Call details

She said the conversation was positive.

"President Trump concluded a positive conversation with President Putin regarding Ukraine," she said, without providing details.

Trump has not commented on the call so far.

Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of UAV attack on Putin’s residence: "Negotiating position will be reviewed"

Background

As a reminder, this is already the second call between Trump and Putin over the past day, following talks in Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin, but his actions do not match "peaceful rhetoric."

It was also reported that Trump discussed all 20 points of the peace plan with Putin.

Read more: Putin: "Russia continues carrying out ’SMO’ tasks as AFU retreat everywhere"