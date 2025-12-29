Putin: "Russia continues carrying out ’SMO’ tasks as AFU retreat everywhere"

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin claims that Russia will allegedly "continue carrying out the tasks" of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine "in line with the concepts and plans of the General Staff."

He said this at a meeting on December 29, Russian Interfax reported, Censor.NET says.

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Continuing the war against Ukraine

"I ask that the tasks of the ‘SMO’ (the term used by Russian propaganda for the war against Ukraine – ed.) be continued in line with the concepts and plans of the General Staff," Putin said.

Watch more: Trump discussed all 20 points of peace plan with Putin, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Claims on Ukrainian territory

He also claims that "Russian troops continue to advance in the Donbas and in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine are retreating."

"The tasks of ‘liberating’ the Donbas and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are being carried out in stages, in accordance with the plan of the special military operation. Grouping forces are moving forward confidently, breaking the enemy’s defenses. AFU units are retreating everywhere, along the entire line of contact," the Kremlin leader added.

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