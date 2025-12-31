Drones attacked Tuapse: oil refinery and port berth damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 31 December, drones attacked Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

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There are explosive consequences

At first, local residents reported that an oil depot was on fire after the attack.

Read on Censor.NET: Blackout in the Moscow region: over 100,000 Russians without power, UAV attack continues. PHOTOS

Later, the Krasnodar Region Operational Headquarters reported that the oil refinery, a gas pipeline in a residential area, and a pier in the port were damaged by the attack.

It is claimed that equipment at the oil refinery has been damaged.

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that drones attacked Tuapse, with the oil refinery and port likely to have been hit.

According to media reports, Ukraine set a record for strikes on Russian energy facilities in December.

On 26 December, drones attacked Volgograd, Russia, causing a fire in the oil refinery area.

Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of UAV attack on Putin’s residence: "Negotiating position will be reviewed"