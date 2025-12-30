Blackout hits Moscow region: 100,000+ Russians without power as UAV attack continues. PHOTO

Following a drone attack on the evening of December 30, more than 100,000 people were left without electricity in Russia’s Moscow region.

Censor.NET reports this, citing ASTRA.

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What is known

The administration of the Ramenskoye urban district said that an electrical busbar allegedly burned out at a power hub in Donino.

Residents of the Moscow-area cities of Zhukovsky and Lytkarino were also left without power, Russian media reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of UAV attack on Putin’s residence: "Negotiating position will be reviewed"

Russia claims it shot everything down.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a UAV attack on the region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses allegedly shot down 109 Ukrainian UAVs over Russia within four hours, including over Moscow.

Watch more: Drones attacked Russian Volgograd: fire broke out in oil refinery area. VIDEO



