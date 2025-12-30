Blackout hits Moscow region: 100,000+ Russians without power as UAV attack continues. PHOTO
Following a drone attack on the evening of December 30, more than 100,000 people were left without electricity in Russia’s Moscow region.
Censor.NET reports this, citing ASTRA.
What is known
The administration of the Ramenskoye urban district said that an electrical busbar allegedly burned out at a power hub in Donino.
Residents of the Moscow-area cities of Zhukovsky and Lytkarino were also left without power, Russian media reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Russia claims it shot everything down.
Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a UAV attack on the region.
- Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses allegedly shot down 109 Ukrainian UAVs over Russia within four hours, including over Moscow.
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