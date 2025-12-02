Drones attacked Tuapse: oil refinery and port were likely hit. VIDEO

On the morning of 2 December, the city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation was subjected to a massive drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Supernova+.

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According to eyewitnesses, several drones were seen flying in the sky above the city, followed by loud explosions.

Users of local Telegram channels write that the explosions were heard in different parts of the city, as well as in the suburbs. Some witnesses report flashes in the air, similar to air defence systems.

The Russian authorities have not yet provided any official information. There is also no data on casualties or damage.

According to preliminary data, the oil refinery and the port of Tuapse were hit.

Read more: Afipsky refinery, aircraft repair plant in Taganrog, and other occupier facilities were hit - General Staff

UAV attacks on Tuapse

The port and oil terminal in Tuapse are important for the export of petroleum products, and strikes against them significantly affect their operation. During 2025, Ukrainian drones attacked these facilities several times.

On the night of 14 March, drones attacked an oil refinery in Tuapse.

On 24 September, naval drones struck oil logistics facilities in ports on the Black Sea, including Tuapse. The strike allegedly "paralysed" the oil transhipment complex in Tuapse.

On the night of 2 November, drones struck the port of Tuapse, damaging an oil terminal and a tanker. According to reports, "the tanker caught fire and the terminal was damaged." A "drone danger" regime was introduced for several hours. Consequences:

the port suspended fuel exports;

the oil refinery stopped operating.

See more: Strike on Tuapse: at least two hits on "Transneft" oil terminal pipeline. SATELLITE IMAGES