Strike on Tuapse: at least two hits on "Transneft" oil terminal pipeline. SATELLITE IMAGES

Satellite images have appeared online showing the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone attack on the port of Tuapse on the night of 2 November.

According to the Exilenova+ telegram channel, Airbus satellites recorded at least two hits on the "Transneft" oil terminal pipeline, reports Censor.NET.

An oil tanker moored at the pier was also damaged. Due to the quality of the images, it is not yet possible to accurately assess the extent of the damage.

After the attack, there were reports of oil products leaking into the sea.

Terminal infrastructure

The oil terminal in Tuapse is located in the waters of the Tuapse seaport (Krasnodar Krai) and is operated by JSC "Chernomortransneft", which is part of PJSC "Transneft".

This terminal is one of the key export points in southern Russia, through which oil is shipped to foreign markets, in particular to the Mediterranean and Asia.

The damaged berth was commissioned in 2013. It has a capacity of up to 7 million tonnes of products per year and can accommodate vessels up to 250 metres long with a draught of up to 15 metres.

What is known about the attack on the terminal?

On the night of Sunday, 2 November, drones attacked the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The port city of Tuapse was under attack. Drones from the SSU's "Alpha" Special Operations Centre, in cooperation with other security and defence forces, struck a tanker and the loading infrastructure of the oil terminal.

According to the special services, five drone strikes were recorded. As a result of the strikes, the tanker caught fire and at least four oil loading stands used for loading and unloading tankers were put out of order. Port buildings were also damaged.

According to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, at least three ships were in the terminal at the time of the strike.

