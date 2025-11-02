At moment of Defense Forces’ strike on oil terminal in Tuapse, there were at least three ships in port, - Pletenchuk
At the time of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike on the infrastructure of the RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai region of the Russian Federation, there were at least three ships at the terminal. Their owners have already been identified.
This was announced on television by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, according to Suspilne, as reported by Censor.NET.
"The information is still being verified, as different sources provide different data. However, they all agree that at the time of the incident, there were at least three ships on the platforms that ship oil. Experts have already determined who they belong to," the spokesperson said.
The attack will have long-term consequences for Russia
According to Pletenchuk, this incident will have long-term consequences for Russia, as damage to strategic facilities will affect not only crude oil exports but also the business activities of companies that use these facilities.
"In addition to the direct impact on the technological chains involved in shipping, there will be a reaction among companies that ship and fill there. This includes an increase in insurance premiums and, in principle, will discourage many from entering these ports," said a spokesperson for the Navy.
He added that these ports are of strategic importance to Russia, as up to 20% of crude oil exports passed through them.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that drones had attacked the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation: explosions were heard, and an oil terminal was on fire.
- It later became known that the tanker and oil terminal had been damaged, with at least three fires breaking out.
- According to the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukraine has successfully struck 160 oil refining facilities in Russia since the beginning of the year.
- Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on the night of November 2, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on the infrastructure of the "RN-Tuapse oil refinery" in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.
